Report: 49ers promote Brian Fleury to tight ends coach

Getty Images

The 49ers are promoting offensive quality control coach Brian Fleury to tight ends coach, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jon Embree, who served as assistant head coach and tight ends coach, followed Mike McDaniel to Miami.

Fleury spent the past two seasons as the 49ers’ offensive quality control coach. In 2019, he was the team’s defensive quality control coach.

Fleury has served on the Dolphins’ staff previously, spending 2016 as the team’s football research analyst and 2017-18 as director of football research. He worked with the Dolphins’ defensive backs in 2018 after assisting the defensive line in 2017 and linebackers in 2016.

Fleury also has coached with the Browns and Bills.