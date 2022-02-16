Report: Chris Lammons wanted in connection with Alvin Kamara’s battery case

Getty Images

Las Vegas Metro police have issued a warrant for Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons in connection with an alleged battery that resulted in the arrest of Saints running back Alvin Kamara following the Pro Bowl, Chris Charns of KLAS reports.

Two other suspects, Percy Harris and Darren Young, were booked Monday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after surrendering to authorities, according to a case docket obtained by Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. Young and Harris have posted bail.

Kamara’s court case also now lists “conspiracy to commit battery” in addition to the previous charge of “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,” per Just. Nevada law defines criminal conspiracy as “two or more people making an agreement to violate the law.”

Battery resulting in bodily harm in Nevada carries a sentence of one to five years in prison with a mandatory fine of $10,000 if convicted. Conspiracy to commit battery, in this instance as a gross misdemeanor, carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

The victim told police he was leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in the early morning hours Feb. 5 when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. The four men allegedly stomped on the victim approximately 23 times and punched the victim nine times, police said.

The victim fractured a bone in his eye socket, according to the incident report.

Kamara’s court date is scheduled for March 8.