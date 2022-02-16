Report: Dolphins hiring Sam Madison as assistant coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins are hiring Sam Madison as their cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Madison, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Dolphins, spent the past three seasons coaching the Chiefs’ cornerbacks.

He joins Mike McDaniel’s new staff, with the Dolphins’ previous cornerbacks coach, Charles Burks, leaving for the Bengals.

The Dolphins made Madison a second-round choice in 1997. He played cornerback for 12 seasons, the first nine with the Dolphins. Madison also played for the Giants.