Report: Vikings hiring Justin Rascati to assist Chris Kuper with OL

Broncos offensive quality control coach Justin Rascati is leaving for the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Rascati is set to become the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach, assisting Chris Kuper.

New Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has raided the Broncos’ old staff, hiring Curtis Modkins as running backs coach and Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator.

Kuper, a fifth-round choice of the Broncos in 2006, began his coaching career with the Dolphins in 2016. He was an offensive quality control coach in his first season and the assistant offensive line coach the last two years.

He joined Vic Fangio’s first staff in Denver to work with offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Rascati spent three seasons as an offensive quality control coach with the Broncos. He assisted Munchak for two seasons before working more with the team’s quarterbacks in 2021.