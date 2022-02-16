Seahawks don’t plan on dropping defensive linemen in pass coverage next season

Getty Images

When discussing safety Jamal Adams in a Wednesday press conference, new Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said that he thinks safety Jamal Adams can still be a difference maker in their defense but that the team is going to have to put him in better situations to succeed than they did last season.

That’s not the only spot where Hurtt plans to change things around. He said that he wants the defense to be more aggressive in general and that one way they will manifest itself is along the defensive line.

The 2021 season saw the team drop their defensive linemen into pass coverage more often than Hurtt would have liked, which is not at all.

“Listen, I’m a D-line guy by nature. I don’t want to see big guys going backwards. So that should be a really quick answer, so everybody understands that the last thing I want to be doing . . . you guys have seen me in person. I’m not going backwards. I want to be going forward,” Hurtt said, via Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ.

The Seahawks picked up 34 sacks during the 2021 season, which was good for 23rd in the league. Anything they can do to boost that number should be a plus to the team’s chances of a better finish the next time around.