Sean McVay, Aaron Donald both say they plan to “run it back” with Rams

Getty Images

Despite talk that coach Sean McVay and superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald could both retire off their Super Bowl championship, both men said they plan to “run it back” in 2022.

McVay was chanting “Run it back! Run it back!” as Rams fans cheered. He then turned to Donald, and encouraged him to address the fans.

“We built a super team. We’re gonna bring a super team back! Why not run it back? We can be world champions again,” Donald said.

Although it’s always possible that McVay and Donald could make an announcement during the offseason that they won’t be back, they both certainly seemed enthusiastic about the possibility that they will be back with the Rams for the 2022 season — and back in the Super Bowl a year from now.