USFL to hold postseason at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton

Getty Images

The first season of the reconstituted USFL will be played in Birmingham. The first postseason will be staged a long way from Birmingham.

The USFL announced on Wednesday that the playoffs and championship game will be played in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The semifinal round will be played on June 25, with the championship happening on Sunday, July 3.

The eight teams in USFL 2.0 will be the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, Tampa Bay Bandits, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

So if the Maulers make it to the postseason, they’ll actually get to place at least one game not very far from the city for which they’re named.