Vikings request interview with Rams DBs assistant Jonathan Cooley

Getty Images

The Vikings have requested permission to interview Rams defensive backs assistant Jonathan Cooley for their defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator role, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Vikings announced former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach Wednesday. He is expected to take Rams tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Wes Phillips with him as either offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.

Former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley brought Cooley to the team in 2020. Cooley and Staley coached together at John Carroll in 2013.

Cooley received interest from college programs last offseason, per Rodrigue, but the Rams were able to retain him.