Zac Taylor: Everything has been encouraging on C.J. Uzomah’s knee

Getty Images

Though Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a knee injury during the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, he maintained that he would be on the field for Super Bowl LVI.

Uzomah ended up playing 80 percent of Cincinnati’s snaps in the loss to the Rams, making a pair of catches for 11 yards.

But if it had not been such a critical game, there’s a decent chance Uzomah would not have played. On Wednesday, Zac Taylor said in his press conference that Uzomah came back in two weeks from an injury that could have kept him out for four-to-eight weeks.

“C.J., we’ll get another MRI today, but everything so far has been encouraging,” Taylor said. “And so that just speaks to his toughness, his character, his willingness to do everything it takes to help get the job done for the team. So hopefully just with some rest, he’ll be back to normal as well.”

Uzomah, who has played all of his seven-year career with the Bengals, is slated to become a free agent in March. He had 49 receptions for 493 yards with five touchdowns in 2021.