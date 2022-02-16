Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow has an MCL sprain, does not need surgery

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was walking with a noticeable limp after he was sacked for the seventh time in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI.

But it doesn’t sound like Burrow’s injury should impact him much for the coming offseason program.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in his Wednesday news conference that Burrow has an MCL sprain and will not need surgery.

“Joe had the sprained MCL, and that’s really a re-aggravation of something he did back in December,” Taylor said. “But he’s a tough guy, he played through it. Rest is going to be the best thing for him. So that part’s encouraging. So, again, he’s going to get some much-needed rest here these next couple of weeks and expect him to come back fully healthy.”

Burrow was in noticeable pain after he was taken down with 11:38 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s contest. But he remained in the game for the rest of the way after taking some time to walk it off on the sideline.

Taylor added that Burrow does not need surgery on his pinky that was dislocated late in the season. Burrow has said that the pinky injury was something he just had to play through until the end of the season.