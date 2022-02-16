Zac Taylor signs contract extension through 2026

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2022, 9:59 AM EST
When the 2021 season began, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s name appeared on many lists of likely candidates to be relieved of their duties before the year was out but Taylor’s got a lot more job security now.

After winning six games in his first two seasons on the job, Taylor piloted the Bengals to 10 regular season wins and an AFC North title before becoming the first Bengals head coach to win a postseason game in more than 30 years. Taylor then won two more games to book the Bengals a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

The winning streak ran out against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, but Taylor will have many more chances to finish the job. The Bengals announced on Wednesday that Taylor has signed an extension that runs through the 2026 season.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Taylor is the 10th head coach in Bengals history and Wednesday’s announcement means it will be some time before they’re looking for No. 11 in Cincinnati.

12 responses to “Zac Taylor signs contract extension through 2026

  1. I gotta be honest with you, I thought dude was “just a guy”, and completely over his head. He showed me different – that team was playing with and for each other and they were a few plays away from winning it all.

  3. Bengals get to pick late with no ring and this guy gets extended, happy offseason rest of AFC North

  5. Smart move. Bengals fans of course had some ridiculous takes after the super bowl, but a coach’s job is to win. Taylor did it better than all but one coach in the league. He also significantly outcoached his talent. Player for player, the Bengals are somewhere closer to the 8th to 10th most talented team in the league, yet they beat the most talented team in the Chiefs twice and came within 3 points if a title.

  6. Classy guy. Helped rejuvenate a franchise and created a buzz in the city we haven’t felt in decades. We’ll deserved.

  7. Well deserved. People were talking about the Bengals in January and February for the first time in forever. That alone is worth this contract. Also, outside of being a good coach, seems like a genuinely good dude.

  8. I would have let him go…..the last 2 play calls of the SB tell you all you need to know. Fluke and I expect the Bengals will miss the playoffs next season!

  9. Hopefully, he’ll learn about power run formations by 2026 and stop running it up the middle out of the shotgun on the best DT duo in the league; which got stuffed over and over on key downs in the Super Bowl.

  10. I wanted him gone 12 months ago and it’ll still take every bit of those new contract years to get above a .500 winning percentage, but he’s definitely the right guy for this job. I just hope they can keep the right kind of guy in the locker room because the “culture” he spent so much time talking about really has seemed to make the difference.

  12. Took Bill Walsh until his sixth year to move above .500 as a coach. So maybe can cut Zac Tayolor a bit of slack (of course, Mr. Walsh was in process of winning second SB during that sixth year).
    And can definitely say there were a lot of bogus calls at end of game. 4 Ram offensive linemen moved well ahead of the snap on the play with the holding call on Wilson for the Bengals-I’ll leave the argument of that hold to others). And Vonn Bell was called for a dead ball foul on the first Cooper Cupp catch (not head to head). Watch replay (heck, can see in real-time, too, that Kupp never even landed in bounds with two feet (as hit by Bell with one foot down). So again, certainly not “Dead Ball” and there was offensive holding on Rams on that play. So that’s at least two calls that refs clearly missed (and both grossly favored the Rams).

