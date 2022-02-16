Zac Taylor signs contract extension through 2026

Getty Images

When the 2021 season began, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s name appeared on many lists of likely candidates to be relieved of their duties before the year was out but Taylor’s got a lot more job security now.

After winning six games in his first two seasons on the job, Taylor piloted the Bengals to 10 regular season wins and an AFC North title before becoming the first Bengals head coach to win a postseason game in more than 30 years. Taylor then won two more games to book the Bengals a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

The winning streak ran out against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, but Taylor will have many more chances to finish the job. The Bengals announced on Wednesday that Taylor has signed an extension that runs through the 2026 season.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches. I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do. He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that.”

Taylor is the 10th head coach in Bengals history and Wednesday’s announcement means it will be some time before they’re looking for No. 11 in Cincinnati.