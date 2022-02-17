A look at past Super Bowl MVP mistakes

Getty Images

We’ve said plenty this week about the flawed process for voting on the Super Bowl MVP award. The criticism of a method that uses too few voters and tries too hard to get the votes too soon culminated in an effort to look at the mistakes made in the past when the time came to select the Most Valuable Player in the most significant game of the season.

On PFT Live, we did a draft of the biggest Super Bowl MVP mistakes. Looking back over the years, there were plenty.

The voting process contributes to the problem, especially when the votes are harvested too early.

Check out the video, and let us know if there are others we missed. Or don’t. It’s your time; only you can decide how best to use it.