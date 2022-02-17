Aaron Donald: If we bring everybody back, then I’ll come back

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 17, 2022, 11:48 AM EST
Despite talk before the Super Bowl that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could ride off into the sunset and retire as a champion, Donald is indicating that he will play in 2022.

Donald said during the Rams’ victory celebration that he plans to “run it back,” and afterward he said he wants to remain with the Rams as long as they bring back the whole core group of players who won Super Bowl LVI.

“If we bring everybody back, I’m back,” Donald told TMZ.com. “Odell Beckham, Von Miller, we bring them guys back, let’s make it happen.”

Beckham and Miller are the Rams’ two highest-profile free agents. The Rams certainly can make enough salary cap space to re-sign both of them, although Beckham’s torn ACL may knock him out for the entire 2022 season regardless of whether he re-signs with the Rams. There’s every reason to believe the Rams will bring back a roster very similar to the one that just won the Super Bowl.

  2. I’ve been hearing that they really can’t afford to keep the current team together. And the likelihood of Beckham giving them any kind of “hometown discount” seems pretty slim.

  3. As someone whose team faces Donald twice a year, I’m rooting against that happening. But that being said, if the Rams do bring everyone back… that has some scary potential for a repeat.

  4. Yes. Please Bring all these old men back. McVay too. The Rams will barely sniff the playoffs next year let alone the Super Bowl.

  6. Vegas and the networks love playoff upsets … there will never be another back-to-back champion.

  7. With Woods healthy it would make no sense to bring a hobbled Beckham back.
    Beckham has had consecutive ACL tears. What team is going to bet millions on him?

  9. Von Miller already made clear that he wants to be a Denver Bronco. He gone! No Von Miller? No Aaron Donald.

  10. I believe they will bring back most of the big names. Where they’ll likely take a blow is losing some of those starter-but-not-star level guys in order to afford the star guys. The more the stars are willing to restructure or provide hometown discounts, the more glue guys they can keep.

  14. Everyone so envious of ehe Rams. So much talent. Such a great culture. Such an amazing multicultural, sophisticate city. How can the rest of the NFL compete? They can’t. Think Aaron Rodgers doesn’t wish he had figured out a way to get there? He could have just driven from his beach house in Malibu to the facility in agoura hills in 20 minutes on kanan dume. But we don’t need his anti vaxxer ignorance. We got Stafford, who’s even better A dawning of a dynasty.

  16. Problem is it doesn’t work that way and Donald should know that. Also, unless he is now the GM he should just worry about himself – this ain’t the NBA.

  18. Odell and Von’s agents are sending gift baskets to AD’s house right now for the leverage.

  21. OBJ, even if he returns, likely won’t play … so OBJ essentially won’t be back no matter what. Donald is done, what he’s saying is nothing more than him trying to keep the fans and the media talking about him.

  23. The rams can’t afford this roster another year so there’s Donald’s excuse to quit after he gets what he wants. Besides, the rams don’t need him they’ll do fine without him .

  24. The Rams are the perfect team for LA! It’s a transplant team with high priced transplant players that love the spotlight

  26. This team was only in the Superbowl because two defensive backs dropped easy interceptions. This is not some all time team. I give them a 5% chance of getting back to the superbowl. And that’s if everything goes right and they have health luck. If Brady goes to the 49ers they won’t even be the best team I their division.

  28. Well when was the last time we had a repeat SB champion huh … as would be a nice thought n gesture to bring the olde gang back but hey look wot happened to TB .. as a few mistimed injuries in just the right place n it all goes away .. sometimes on the very last play.

  30. As a fan of a rival team and watching him destroy our offensive line, I hope he goes. As a fan of the game of football, I hope he stays in the league and continues to play and build his legacy. He is a wonder to watch and the best defensive player since Lawrence Taylor and prime JJ Watt to a lesser extent.

  31. Cheap ploy to get what He wants and maybe squeeze some more money out of the Rams , He will be back regardless, along with Mcvay and that nonsense that He is retiring . they both love Money and fame too much.

