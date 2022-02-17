Andrew Whitworth: Five years ago I was told I was too old, now I’m holding the Lombardi Trophy

Getty Images

At 40 years old, Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is the oldest player in the NFL. And after winning Super Bowl LVI, Whitworth is reflecting on how long he’s been told he’s too old.

Whitworth just finished his fifth season with the Rams, and he said at their Super Bowl parade that when he left the Bengals after 11 seasons in 2016, he was told he didn’t have it anymore.

“Five years ago, I was told I was a little too old,” Whitworth said, via the Rams’ website. “I was told that maybe my time was done. And I tell you this for every single person sitting out there that’s ever doubted anything you’ve ever done, bet on yourself, because five years later, I’m holding this trophy up and I’m 40 years old. Let’s go. Don’t let anybody’s opinion of you ever become your reality. Bet on yourself. World damn champions!”

Whitworth, who was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year on the night before the Super Bowl, has proven himself capable of continuing to play at a high level, even at the age of 40. It’s unclear whether he’ll retire or return to the Rams in 2022, but if he wants to keep going at age 41, no one should doubt he can do it.