Brandon Beane on making big moves: Have to keep an eye on next two or three years

Getty Images

Rams General Manager Les Snead made it clear at Tuesday’s championship parade that he has no regrets about shipping away draft picks in order to acquire players like Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller on the way to a Super Bowl title.

Those moves leave the Rams short on draft picks and with cap issues to sort out, but they also have a Lombardi Trophy to show for their efforts. The Buccaneers also have one to remind them of why they are looking for a new quarterback and facing a number of other departures from the roster this offseason.

Buffalo doesn’t have that trophy and General Manager Brandon Beane was asked on the “What’s Next with Eric Wood” podcast about whether the team might follow the Rams’ “all-in” approach this offseason to getting one. Beane showed a willingness to deal for wide receiver Stefon Diggs a couple of years ago and said the team would act on the “right opportunity,” but balanced that by saying the team “can get really top heavy fast” if they aren’t mindful of the fallout that can come with such moves.

“All of a sudden you’re going into next year going, I don’t know if we have a chance this year because of the moves we made a year ago,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “So I gotta keep and eye on this year but I also gotta keep an eye on the next two or three years and what that decision would mean if we were to give away a first, second, or third round pick for a player who’s a proven player in the league.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is heading into his fifth season and that creates a different long-term picture than the one that the Rams and Bucs were working with heading into their championship seasons, albeit one without any guarantees that everything is going to fall into place the way it has for those teams over the last two years.