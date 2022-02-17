Commanders already changing their new crest

USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders unveiled their new name and all that goes with that two weeks ago. They already are having to rework the crest.

The crest pays homage to the team’s history, with dates of its five championships listed.

But the years of the championships include the year the Super Bowls were played, not the seasons they came in, as the team’s fans noted. So while the Cowboys are recognized as the 1992 Super Bowl champions, the Commanders list 1992 as their championship season since the 1991 Washington team won Super Bowl XXVI on Jan. 26, 1992.

The team tweaked the crest, changing the years to Roman numerals of the game, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. But NFL approval is required for all changes to logos and team identities, and the league denied Washington’s request, according to Phillips.

The NFL holds copyrights to the Roman numerals used as Super Bowl identifiers.

The Commanders are working on ways to tweak the crest in response to fan feedback while marketing new merchandise.

Of course, this is a mere snag compared to the bigger problem the Commanders face in regard to sexual harassment and other alleged misconduct within the team’s workplace.