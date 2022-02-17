Dak Prescott wants to “help the team make decisions” this offseason

Getty Images

Dak Prescott enters an offseason with contract certainty for the first time in four years. The Cowboys quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million deal last March.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

The Cowboys have 20 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency next month, including three starters on offense. They also have a decision to make on Amari Cooper‘s future.

Prescott has a vested interest in many of the decisions they will make this offseason, so he hopes the decision-makers consult him for his opinion.

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me,” Prescott told Epstein. “I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

The Cowboys were the league’s No. 1 offense and No. 1 scoring offense this season.