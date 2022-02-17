Dak Prescott wants to “help the team make decisions” this offseason

Posted by Charean Williams on February 17, 2022, 2:21 PM EST
Dak Prescott enters an offseason with contract certainty for the first time in four years. The Cowboys quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million deal last March.

“I didn’t think about it until you said it,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of USA Today. “But it just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here. There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

The Cowboys have 20 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency next month, including three starters on offense. They also have a decision to make on Amari Cooper‘s future.

Prescott has a vested interest in many of the decisions they will make this offseason, so he hopes the decision-makers consult him for his opinion.

“I think that just depends on whether they ask me,” Prescott told Epstein. “I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

The Cowboys were the league’s No. 1 offense and No. 1 scoring offense this season.

12 responses to “Dak Prescott wants to “help the team make decisions” this offseason

  2. Oh, please allow him to impact the rosters, GM Jerruh! We’ve seen his decision-making and common-sense levels this past year and it would be a great benefit to the rest of the league that he has say on who stays and who goes! Do it! BRAVO! (tongue in cheek)

  5. People getting crazy because he wants to help. Read the article not just the headline, he stated he would gladly help if they asked. Who wouldn’t want to help if you are trying to win.

  8. Going forward, not doing this to some degree seems like a good way to create bad blood with someone you’ve guaranteed nearly $100 million. It could be as simple as asking Dak if he has a preference between two players, like holding up flash cards. If management happens to go the other way they can always say they just couldn’t work out a deal financially. If I were in management or ownership paying someone what they pay him and believing they were capable, why not give someone more responsibility and accountability? Its not like he gets sole discretion and you tell him that upfront. There are considerations that he may not have any expertise in that Dak has to understand. I guess I just don’t get all the push back on this.

  9. The real reason they lost, aside from the refs, the league, cheating opponents, Godell, the sun in his eyes from a badly situated stadium, the ball being under/over inflated, poor coaching, under performing teammates…was that Dak didn’t have enough input in management, ie it was their fault too. Delusional cowfans aside, no one buys the latest excuse

  11. Is one of those decisions one where he takes a massive paycut from his ridiculously overpriced contract?

  12. Stay in your lane. Though he should suggest getting a competent head coach that even though his team is constantly jumping offside which to him is something to look at in training camp and not deal with on the spot.

    And, if he really wanted to help cutting his pay by a lot so they can keep a few of those FA’s.

