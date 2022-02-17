Darius Leonard says the thought of tackling Derrick Henry motivates his offseason workouts

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard says preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry is a big part of his offseason training.

Leonard said Henry’s rare blend of size and speed makes Leonard think about having to be strong and fast as he’s working out in the spring.

“In the offseason, I think about him,” Leonard told the Titans’ website. “When I am working out, [I think]: ‘What drills am I going to do to make be better to face Derrick Henry, one of the best backs in the league?’ I always joke and say he is like a defensive end playing running back. He is a workhorse, and you can see it in the offseason, and you can see it in the fourth quarter. When things get tough, he is breaking a run for 70 yards, and that just goes to show you what type of player he is. It is amazing competing against Derrick.”

Told of Leonard’s comments, Henry said he appreciated the compliment.

“That is cool, for him to think that way about me,” Henry said of Leonard. “I definitely respect his game, and the type of player he is. You always have to account for him a lot. We play Indy a few times a year. The type of player he is, he is always around the ball, trying to get the ball out. He intercepts the ball, and he makes a bunch of tackles. He is a force to be reckoned with, one of the best defensive players in the league.”

They’ll be on a collision course again next season, fueled by mutual respect.