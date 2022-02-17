Eli Apple says a fire has been re-awoken in him and he will be stronger next season

Getty Images

Eli Apple, the Bengals’ much-maligned cornerback, is promising to come back better in 2022.

Apple, who gave up the Super Bowl-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp on Sunday and has often been criticized for falling short of his promise as the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, wrote on Instagram that he is hungry to do more in the NFL.

“All Glory To God For Blessing Me Immensely This Season To Share the Field With The Best Group Of Men Ive Been Around,” Apple wrote. “Truly Grateful To My Teammates, Who Dey Nation, And My Coaches for Embracing Me As Family. Proud of The Rigorous Work We Put In To Make This Season A Special One. Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season.”

Apple, who started his career with the Giants and also played with the Saints and Panthers before landing in Cincinnati, becomes a free agent in March.