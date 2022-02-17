Former Oilers punter, backup quarterback Charlie Milstead dies at 84

Getty Images

Former Houston Oilers quarterback Charlie Milstsead has died, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports. Milstead was 84.

He played at Texas A&M from 1957-59 under coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Jim Myers. Milstead led the Aggies in passing from 1957-59 and was a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection in 1958 and ’59.

Milstead was inducted into A&M’s athletics hall of fame in 1974.

Washington drafted Milstead in the 14th round of the 1960 NFL draft, and the Chargers drafted him in the AFL draft. Milstead chose the AFL, and the Chargers ended up trading him to the Oilers.

He was a punter, defensive back and backup quarterback to George Blanda.

Milstead played 22 games over two seasons. He threw seven career passes, completing four for 43 yards. On defense, Milstead intercepted two passes. He also had 66 punts for 2,365 yards, an average of 35.8 yards and even made a PAT.

He was a two-time AFL champion.