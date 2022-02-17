Jaguars announce 2022 coaching staff

Getty Images

As the Jaguars continue to move on from the short-lived Urban Meyer era, they announced on Thursday that they’ve finalized the first coaching staff under new head coach Doug Pederson.

Jacksonville has 22 coaches for 2022. Many of the coaches have been previously reported, including offensive coordinator Press Taylor, defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

Taylor — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s brother — worked with Pederson from 2016-2020 on the Eagles. He was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Pederson’s final season in Philadelphia.

Caldwell was previously the Buccaneers’ inside linebackers coach. But he and Pederson worked together on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff from 2009-2012.

Pederson has kept six members of the 2021 coaching staff: running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, inside linebackers coach Tony Gilbert, senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton, assistant receivers coach Will Harriger, defensive quality control coach Patrick Reily, and assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington.

On offense, the Jaguars also have Jim Bob Cooter as passing game coordinator, Mike McCoy as quarterbacks coach, Phil Rauscher as offensive line coach, Chris Jackson as receivers coach, Richard Angulo as tight ends coach, Andrew Breiner as assistant QBs coach, and Nick Williams as offensive quality control.

On defense, Jacksonville hired Deshea Townsend as defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach, Brenton Buckner as defensive line coach, Bill Shuey as outside linebackers coach, Cody Grimm as safeties coach, and Rory Segrest as assistant defensive line coach.

Farwell was most recently the Bills special teams coordinator from 2019-2021. The club also hired Luke Thompson as assistant special teams coach.