Panthers, Frankie Luvu agree to two-year extension

The Panthers have brought back one of their key role players.

Carolina announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with linebacker Frankie Luvu on a two-year contract extension.

Luvu was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He played 71 percent of the Panthers’ special teams snaps and 24 percent of its defensive snaps in 2021, appearing in 16 games with four starts.

Luvu recorded 43 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries in 2021.

Luvu initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Jets and played three years for the franchise. He signed with the Panthers last March.