Photographer injured in fall during Rams celebration

Getty Images

A photographer was injured while she fell off the stage during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory celebration on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Photographer Kelly Smiley confirmed it was her in the video of the incident, which immediately went viral because of the reactions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who turned away not seeming to realize Smiley had been hurt, and Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford, who looked shocked and concerned for Smiley’s safety.

“Unfortunately I fractured my spine,” Smiley wrote on Twitter.

Smiley has said she will have medical bills and that she broke both her cameras in the fall as well.