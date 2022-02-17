Playmakers podcast extends its run for another four weeks

PublicAffairs

The Playmakers podcast was supposed to have a final episode last Friday. It didn’t, for two reasons.

First, I didn’t have time to do it. Second, we’re extending the run through the date of publication of Playmakers.

That’s four more episodes, exclusively available to everyone who has preordered the book. It’s simple; buy the book and then upload the proof of purchase to the Hachette website.

The options for preordering the book appear here. Signed copies are available at PremiereCollectibles.com.

The book comes out on March 15. That’ll be here before you know it. And with only so many hard copies available (more have been ordered from the printer), now is the time to buy it, if you want to be sure to have it on the release date.