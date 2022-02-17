Raiders sign Cre’Von LeBlanc

Getty Images

The Raiders have added an experienced cornerback to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of Cre’Von LeBlanc on Thursday. He’ll be part of their 90-man roster once the new league year gets underway next month.

LeBlanc did not make any regular season appearances during the 2021 season. He spent time with the Dolphins, Texans, and Patriots at various points during the year.

He last appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 22 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. He played 12 games for the Eagles the previous two seasons, made three appearances for the Lions in 2018, and played 28 games for the Bears after joining the team off waivers from the Patriots as a rookie in 2016.