Rams, Staffords will cover photographer’s hospital bills and replace her cameras

Getty Images

The Rams and the Staffords announced they will cover the hospital bills and replace the damaged cameras of the photographer who fell during Wednesday’s Super Bowl LVI rally in Los Angeles.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the statement reads. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Smiley already has raised $42,000 to help Smiley, who fell off the stage and fractured her spine.

The video of her fall went viral because of the reactions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who turned his back, unaware Smiley was hurt, and Stafford’s wife, Kelly, who rushed over to check on Smiley.