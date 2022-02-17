Report: Chris Lammons booked on felony count of battery

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons surrendered to authorities Thursday and was booked at the Clark County Dentention Center in Las Vegas, Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lammons was charged with a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

Lammons, 26, posted a $5,000 bail.

The alleged battery resulted in the arrest of Saints running back Alvin Kamara following the Pro Bowl. Two other suspects, Percy Harris and Darrin Young, were booked Monday.

The victim told police he was leaving Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in the early morning hours Feb. 5 when multiple people began hitting and kicking him. The four suspects allegedly stomped on the victim approximately 23 times and punched the victim nine times, police said.

The victim fractured a bone in his eye socket and other injuries, according to the incident report.

Battery resulting in bodily harm in Nevada carries a sentence of one to five years in prison with a mandatory fine of $10,000 if convicted. Conspiracy to commit battery, in this instance as a gross misdemeanor, carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and/or up to $2,000 in fines.

Kamara has a court date scheduled for March 8. Lammons, Harris and Young are set to appear in court again on March 16.