Report: Rams block Vikings interview with Jonathan Cooley

Getty Images

The Rams will be keeping one of their assistants on defense.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Los Angeles has blocked assistant defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley from interviewing with the Vikings for a position on their defensive staff.

The Rams are already losing secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero to the Broncos, where he is expected to become the team’s defensive coordinator under head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Cooley joined the Rams in 2020 as a defensive assistant/quality control coach. Former Rams defensive coordinator — now Chargers head coach — Brandon Staley brought him on the staff as the two had worked together at John Carroll in 2013. He was promoted to assistant secondary coach in 2021.

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is expected to bring Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota.