Report: Thomas Brown interviewing with Vikings on Friday

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell may be taking another one of his former Rams co-workers with him to Minnesota.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown will interview for a key role on O’Connell’s staff on Friday.

O’Connell is slated to be introduced to the Minnesota media with a press conference on Thursday. O’Connell’s hiring was delayed as the former Rams offensive coordinator was still working his previous job until winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Brown is also expected to be a candidate to replace O’Connell as the next offensive coordinator for Los Angeles.

After stints as a running backs coach for several college programs, Brown, 35, began coaching in the pros with the Rams in 2020. The team promoted him to assistant head coach in 2021.

Brown had an interview with the Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy in January.