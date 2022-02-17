Sean McVay’s fiancee says he’s not retiring

Getty Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay’s future with the team came up for discussion in the days leading into Super Bowl LVI, but all signs point to him continuing in his current role.

McVay said during Wednesday’s championship celebration in Los Angeles that he plans to “run it back” with the Rams and COO Kevin Demoff said that McVay is ready to defend the title with the team next season. Now further confirmation of his plans comes from someone even closer to the coach.

McVay’s fiancee posted a picture of McVay captioned with “And no. He is NOT retiring!”

One would imagine that she’s privy to McVay’s thoughts about returning for another run with the Rams and the complete picture painted over the last couple of days is one that keeps McVay in his current job for the time being.