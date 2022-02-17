Titans exploring new stadium in Nashville

Getty Images

The Titans were in talks with Nashville about renovations to Nissan Stadium, but they may be getting an entirely new home instead.

In a recent appearance on WNSR, via Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Bureau said that talks about renovations resulted in plans that would run to a cost of around $600 million. A Titans spokespersonn told Nate Rau of Axios that the price tag is actually estimated at nearly double that amount and that “we need to take a step back and re-evaluate if a stadium renovation is the most responsible option forward and explore other paths.”

The spokesperson notes that the stadium’s structural frame “needs to be largely replaced with steel” and that “mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems need to be completely replaced.” Nashville Mayor John Cooper confirmed “revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision.”

Talks between the team and the city are reportedly progressing well, but moving from renovations to a new stadium raises issues that will need to be ironed out. Among them is whether the stadium will have a roof, which would cost more while also putting the city in the running for bigger events like the Super Bowl and Final Four in the future. The financing for any building is another significant question that would have to be answered before moving forward in Nashville.