Vikings announce nine assistant coaches, including Ed Donatell and Mike Pettine

Getty Images

The Vikings have finally made the hiring of head coach Kevin O’Connell official and that means they can move on to formalizing many of the reported agreements they made with assistant coaches while waiting for O’Connell to wrap up his duties as the Rams offensive coordinator.

Minnesota announced nine additions to O’Connell’s staff on Thursday. The announcements included confirmation that Ed Donatell will be their defensive coordinator and that Mike Pettine will be the assistant head coach.

Donatell spent the last three seasons as the Broncos defensive coordinator and he also worked under former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as an assistant with the Bears and 49ers. He’s spent most of last three decades coaching in the NFL.

Pettine was a senior defensive assistant for the Bears last season and he brings head coaching experience to the Vikings staff after spending two years running the Browns. He’s also been a defensive coordinator with the Packers, Bills, and Jets.

The Vikings also announced the hirings of tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio, assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, offensive line coach Chris Kuper, running backs coach/run game coordinator Curtis Modkins, quarterbacks coach Chris O’Hara, assistant offensive line coach Justin Rascati, and defensive line coach Chris Rumph.