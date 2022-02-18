Anthony Lynn: Dan Campbell provided great leadership in a tough year for the Lions

Getty Images

During the 2021 season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stripped offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn of play calling duties. And after the season, Campbell fired Lynn. But Lynn has no hard feelings.

In fact, Lynn says Campbell proved himself a great leader in his first year as a head coach, even if the Lions’ 3-13-1 record didn’t show it.

“Great leadership. I can tell you that,” Lynn told WoodwardSports.com. “Dan Campbell did a hell of a job creating a culture. I know the record didn’t show it, but the foundation is being laid for future success right in Detroit. It was outstanding leadership. Those young men showed up every single day to work and get better. But I feel like they got better as the year went on. We had a long ways to go but I feel like we made some improvements.”

That’s a classy comment from Lynn about the coach who fired him. Now Campbell needs to show that he can do in 2022 what he didn’t do in 2021, and translate that leadership into wins.