Brian Flores: Relationship with Tua Tagovailoa “wasn’t strained”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2022, 9:05 AM EST
SPORTS-FBN-HYDE-COLUMN-FL
Getty Images

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores hasn’t shied away from speaking publicly about his current fight with the NFL, even though the league surely will study every word he says in search of anything that could be used as ammunition to create the impression of inconsistency in anything he may say while testifying later, in his landmark lawsuit against the league and multiple teams.

Flores appears as a guest on the next I Am Athlete podcast. The episode arrives Monday, February 21. For now, a trailer has been released, during which Flores discusses reports that he had a strained relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“This is an interesting topic, because it wasn’t strained. We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship. And I think in a relationship like that, you know, the coach challenges the player. And oftentimes the player challenges the coach. And I think there was a great deal of respect between the two of us. So you hear these crazy kind of — this narrative that’s out there. But this is a young man who works, who developed and got better over two years and, you know, I think he’s got, you know, a bright future. I wish him all the best . . . .

“So the world can think what it wants to think. I think — ask Tua, you know? I’m here to say what I gotta say, and you can ask him. So, I think he’d say the same thing.”

After the Dolphins fired Flores, the team apparently began peddling the narrative that Flores didn’t want Tua, that Flores wanted Deshaun Watson instead, and that the rest of the organization preferred the status quo. That was a phony narrative, aimed at pinning all perceptions of dysfunction on Flores.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Brian Flores: Relationship with Tua Tagovailoa “wasn’t strained”

  1. Is Flores trying to become the next Al Sharpton? Pays a lot better than an NFL coach. Less actual work too. He has half of the job responsibilities already down pat.

  4. The one sure thing is that the carousel doesn’t work. If you don’t give the kid a solid chance, he won’t succeed. The never ending revolving door of coaches and coordinators sets up every single young QB for failure. The same can be said for coaches. If you don’t stick by people and let them work, you’re not going anywhere. Most coaches are given 2 years before they’re shown the door, and the QB position is perhaps the hardest to perform in, because talent only gets you so far. Billionaires and their impatience is a set up for failure.

  5. Who cares? Tua is a backup quarterback at best and Brian Flores couldn’t run an offense that can beat a high school team. Overhaul time.

  9. Lombardi : “I remember I said there was commentary between the head coach and Tua during the season and I wouldn’t reveal what the conversation was. Well, the conversation was, ‘Hey, if I’d have knew you were going to be this bad, I would have picked Mac Jones.’”

    I don’t expect Tua to come out and say anything because it just makes life harder for him but Flores is something else.

  10. “Put the victim on trial” is a tried and true method in rape cases. Looks like they are taking a page out of that handbook. I don’t care if Flores wins or loses this trial, I think he has a lot of balls to challenge a billionaire.

  11. That was a phony narrative, aimed at pinning all perceptions of dysfunction on Flores.
    ——
    I love it when PFT does a phony narrative about a phony narrative. Fact is, that’s your opinion, not necessarily the truth. Guess you have to do they when you’re trying to create another martyr though. Kind of like how you say Kaep just wants to play and all the mean owners won’t let him….completely ignoring the fact that he wants to play as a starter only, for starter’s compensation only. Those details make a big difference.

  12. As we’ve seen … nothing is ever Flores fault. Everyone loves him. And if you don’t you’re a racist.

  13. MortimerInMiami says:
    February 18, 2022 at 9:18 am
    Tua is currently the happiest individual in the 305.
    xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
    And you’re basing your comment on what exactly?
    Not that anyone needs facts when commenting using media that allows anonymity as a norm.
    In other words say anything you want because there isn’t any accountability.

  14. The first OC under Flores was Chan Gailey. He was only their for a year to work with then newly acquired GB Fitzpatrick. His second OC was a guy from New England that was absolutely terrible so he fired him at the end of the season. This year he split the job between two guys with the intent to pick one of them at the end of this season. Flores is a defensive coach and probably doesn’t know a lot about running an offence, so he had to go trial by error for his first HC job.

  15. “After the Dolphins fired Flores, the team apparently began peddling the narrative that Flores didn’t want Tua, that Flores wanted Deshaun Watson instead, and that the rest of the organization preferred the status quo. That was a phony narrative, aimed at pinning all perceptions of dysfunction on Flores.” Apparently or Fact, that paragraph has NOTHING to do with your post or what Flores was discussing but good for you getting your daily dig at the Dolphins organization:)

  16. People come here to trash Goodell, Ross and the entire NFL, but pivot quickly when a black man challenges the power structure they regularly call dysfunctional.

    Says more about you than Flores or the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.