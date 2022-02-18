Bud Dupree booked on misdemeanor assault charge

Getty Images

Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was cited for misdemeanor assault early last month after an incident at a Walgreens in Nashville and he formally turned himself in on the charge Friday.

Natalie Neysa Alund of the Tennessean reports that Dupree reported to the Davidson County courthouse for booking on Friday morning. He was fingerprinted and a mug shot was taken before he was released.

Dupree allegedly got in a physical altercation with an employee of the store after that employee exchanged words with people in Dupree’s group. That employee was treated for a cut to his forehead when police officers arrived on the scene.

Dupree is scheduled to be back in court for a hearing on April 22.