Commanders tight ends coach Pete Hoener retires, Juan Castillo to replace him

Getty Images

Washington Commanders tight ends coach Pete Hoener has announced his retirement.

The 70-year-old Hoener has often been praised by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for his ability to work with tight ends, and Hoener was tight ends coach under Rivera for nine years in Carolina before being hired in Washington.

In a 46-year coaching career, Hoener was also an assistant on the 49ers, Bears and Cardinals, and spent time at Texas A&M, Iowa State, TCU, Purdue, Illinois, Indiana State, Illinois State and Missouri.

The Commanders are hiring veteran assistant Juan Castillo as their tight ends coach to replace Hoener, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.