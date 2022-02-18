Commanders will not pursue own investigation, saying they will fully cooperate with NFL’s

Getty Images

After a former team employee made sexual harassment allegations against Commanders owner Dan Snyder earlier this month, the team announced it had hired Pallas Global Group to oversee an investigation.

The NFL then announced that it — not the Commanders — would hire an investigator to examine Tiffani A. Johnston’s claims. The league did just that, informing the House Oversight Committee on Friday that it has selected Mary Jo White to investigate the latest allegations.

White previously conducted the NFL’s investigation into allegations against former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

In a statement, the Commanders said they will not pursue their own investigation: “The Washington Commanders are pleased that the NFL has appointed Mary Jo White to look into recent allegations made by Tiffani Johnston. The Commanders have always been intent on having a full and fair investigation of this matter conducted, and to releasing the results of that investigation. Given the team’s confidence in Ms. White’s ability to conduct such a full and fair investigation, the Commanders will not separately pursue an investigation and will cooperate fully with Ms. White.”

During a House Committee roundtable hearing, Johnston alleged that Snyder put his hand on her leg and tried to coerce her into his limousine. Johnston did not participate in attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month probe, prompting the new investigation.