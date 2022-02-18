Daniel Jones: I’m responsible for how I play, I haven’t done well enough

Getty Images

The Giants hired a new head coach and a new General Manager after the end of their latest losing season, but they aren’t talking about finding a new quarterback.

Daniel Jones is headed into his fourth season and both head coach Brian Daboll and G.M. Joe Schoen have talked about building an offense to suit his strengths this season. Giants co-owner John Mara has also shown support for Jones and absolved him of a good deal of blame for the offense’s shortcomings.

Mara said the team has “done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here” in reference to coaching changes and personnel mistakes that have left him without much protection from the offensive line. While no one will argue that the Giants have been a well run organization, Jones said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast with Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he isn’t passing the buck for his struggles to anyone else.

“I’m certainly the one responsible for how I play and I take that very seriously. I haven’t played well enough. We haven’t won enough games to this point,” Jones said, via USAToday.com. “That’s what I am focused on. And making sure I’m improving as a player as we go through this offseason and into next season, so I am able to put this team in a position to win games. I think that’s my focus — to improve every day. Right now, we’re in an offseason stage where you’re kind of on your own to do that and to go about that. So that’s what I am focused on.”

Jones is also working his way back from a neck injury that brought his season to an early end, so there are questions about his future that go beyond his middling play since being drafted in the first round in 2019. The Giants seem willing to give him another chance to show that he can be the quarterback they hoped they were getting in that draft, but any offseason move for a serious alternative under center will show that Jones won’t be getting the same rope he got the last couple of years.