Dolphins announce coaching staff

The Dolphins announced their coaching staff under new coach Mike McDaniel.

Frank Smith was hired as offensive coordinator, Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator and Danny Crossman as special teams coordinator.

The other members of the coaching staff are: Matt Applebaum (offensive line), Darrell Bevell (quarterbacks/passing game coordinator), Jon Embree (assistant head coach/tight ends), Josh Grizzard (quality control), Chandler Henley (assistant quarterbacks), Lemuel Jeanpierre (assistant offensive line), Mike Person (offensive assistant), Aldrick Robinson (offensive assistant), Kolby Smith (offensive assistant), Eric Studesville (associate head coach/running backs), Wes Welker (wide receivers), Mathieu Araujo (assistant defensive backs), Anthony Campanile (linebackers), Austin Clark (defensive line), Steve Ferentz (assistant linebackers), Steve Gregory (safeties), Derrick LeBlanc (assistant defensive line), Sam Madison (cornerbacks/pass game specialist), Ty McKenzie (outside linebackers), Ryan Slowik (senior defensive assistant), Patrick Surtain (defensive assistant), Brendan Farrell (assistant special teams) and Dave Puloka (head strength and conditioning).

McDaniel’s staff includes more than 300 years of coaching experience, including 183 years at the NFL level. McDaniel retained 12 of the team’s coaches from last season.

The staff is highlighted by three former Dolphins players, all of whom played together on the 2004 team. Those three will become the 12th, 13th and 14th former Dolphins players also to coach for the team.