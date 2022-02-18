Dolphins hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as defensive assistant

Getty Images

One of the best cornerbacks in Dolphins history is returning to the franchise.

According to multiple reports, Miami is hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as a defensive assistant working with the secondary.

The Dolphins are effectively turning back the clock to the late 90s and early 2000s with their secondary coaches, as Surtain will pair with Sam Madison to train the club’s defensive backs. Surtain appeared in 108 games with 82 starts for Miami from 1998-2004, recording 29 interceptions and 77 passes defensed. He made the Pro Bowl each year from 2002-2004, earning a spot as a first-team All-Pro in 2002.

Madison was a four-time Pro Bowler, and two-time first-team All-Pro in nine seasons from the Dolphins from 1997-2005.

Surtain’s son, Pat, was a first-round pick for the Broncos in 2021 and already looks like a star. He recorded four interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 games with 15 starts as a rookie.