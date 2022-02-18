Dolphins sign fullback John Lovett

Getty Images

The Dolphins are bringing in a fullback.

According to agency JL Sports, Lovett has signed with Miami. ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes the deal is for one year.

Lovett has experience in a similar offensive system to the one head coach Mike McDaniel is expected to implement with the Dolphins. Lovett was with the Packers under head coach Matt LaFleur in 2020, appearing in eight games for the club. While he mainly played special teams, he caught three passes for 6 yards. He tore his ACL midway through the season and was not with a club for all of 2021.

Lovett also spent time with the Chiefs in 2019, entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton. Lovett played quarterback, running back, and receiver in his collegiate career. He was a two-time Bushnell Cup winner, which is awarded to the Ivy League’s top offensive player.

McDaniel was previously the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, who have used a fullback more than any other team in recent years with Kyle Juszczyk. Coincidentally, Juszczyk also starred at an Ivy program at Harvard.