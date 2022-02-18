Former Bills and Florida State fullback Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams dies in car crash at 47

USA Today

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, a fullback who had a brief NFL career with the Bills, has died at the age of 47.

Williams was killed in a car crash on Thursday near his hometown of Crescent City, Florida, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

An undrafted rookie in 1997, Williams played briefly for the Bills before his playing career ended. He later became the head football coach at Crescent City High School, where he had been a star player, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his career in the early 1990s.

Williams is best remembered as a 265-pound fullback who helped Florida State win a national championship in 1993. A knee injury in 1994 turned him into more of a plodding runner than a big-play threat, but he still managed to score 12 touchdowns in 1995, and to play in three games for the Bills.