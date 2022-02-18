Kevin O’Connell hopes to emulate Sean McVay, from play calling to building a culture

Getty Images

New Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spent the last two years working for Sean McVay as the Rams’ offensive coordinator, and O’Connell says he’s bringing everything he learned in Los Angeles with him to Minnesota.

O’Connell confirmed at his introductory press conference that he will be the offensive play caller, and he said working closely with McVay will help on that front.

“I feel like I’ve been around one of the best play callers in the NFL over the last couple years [in McVay], and obviously the system we run here will have a lot of characteristics of what we did in Los Angeles, the ability to have that attacking mindset, the ability to utilize our offense at the line of scrimmage,” O’Connell said. “With that, you have to have ownership of what you’re doing to call it, you have to have ownership of what you’re doing at the quarterback position to run the offense, and I feel very strongly about the circumstances and situation here to be really prepared to do that.”

O’Connell praised McVay as the kind of team leader he wants to be.

“He’s had a huge impact on me the last two years, but even going back beyond that, I’ve learned so much from him about the type of team and culture that I want to build,” O’Connell said. “But he is truly a remarkable man, a remarkable leader. I hope to bring a lot of those characteristics to our football team here that he’s instilled that just helped us win a world championship.”

Vikings fans can only hope that O’Connell will get results like McVay’s.