Lions won’t raise ticket prices in 2022

Getty Images

The Lions had the lowest average attendance during the 2021 season on their way to a 3-13-1 season and they won’t be charging fans anything extra for the pleasure of watching them play in 2022.

In a letter from team president Rod Wood to season ticket holders, the team revealed that ticket prices will not be going up for the coming season. There will be price reductions for about 16 percent of the seats at Ford Field.

Wood wrote that the team believes “the right people in place to achieve our goal of creating sustained success in Detroit” after hiring head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes last year, but that they are not where they want to be at this point in the process.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, I want to acknowledge where we are as an organization,” Wood said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We understand that our results last season weren’t good enough and I speak for everyone at the Lions when I tell you that we are committed to being better on and off the field.”

The Lions averaged 51,522 fans per game last season. Washington and Jacksonville were the only other teams to average under 60,000 fans per game.