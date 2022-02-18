Mary Jo White will conduct NFL’s investigation into new allegations against Commanders

Getty Images

The NFL informed the House Oversight Committee on Friday that it has selected Mary Jo White to investigate the latest allegations against Daniel Snyder and the Commanders.

The new allegations arose from the House Committee roundtable hearing. Since they came by individuals in an open forum, with no expectation of anonymity, the NFL will make the findings public at the conclusion of the investigation, a league spokesman confirmed.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will determine any further sanctions, which will be made public, and the league also will release a written report of the investigator’s findings.

The most recent claims made against Snyder and the Commanders came from a former employee who didn’t participate in attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 10-month probe.

White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and a former chair of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. She previously conducted the NFL’s investigation into allegations against former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

White now is a partner in the Debevoise & Plimpton law firm in New York.