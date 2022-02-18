Packers announce return of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

Tom Clements is returning to Green Bay for another stint as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach.

The Packers announced today that Clements will be their quarterbacks coach this season. He previously held that title in Green Bay from 2006 to 2011, and then spent three years as the Packers’ offensive coordinator and two years as the Packers’ assistant head coach.

After two years with the Cardinals, Clements announced his retirement from coaching a year ago and was out of the league during the 2021 season, but he has decided to return to work on Matt LaFleur’s staff.

Clements worked with Aaron Rodgers throughout his 11 years on the Packers’ staff, and the two have a good relationship. The decision to bring Clements back is seen as part of the Packers’ attempt to keep Rodgers happy with remaining in Green Bay.