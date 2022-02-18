Packers OLB coach Mike Smith is leaving the team

Getty Images

The Packers have an opening to fill on the defensive side of their coaching staff.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is leaving the team. Per the report, the departure had been in discussion for a while and that Smith will be pursuing other opportunities.

Smith joined the Packers in 2019 and has overseen a group that includes Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and Za'Darius Smith. Gary and Preston Smith combined for 18.5 sacks in 2021 while Za’Darius Smith missed the final 16 regular season games with a back injury before returning to play in the postseason.

Smith worked for the Chiefs, Jets, and Texas Tech before joining Matt LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay. Inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti remains on that staff.