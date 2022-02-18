Report: Rams set to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

With Kevin O’Connell departing the Rams the become the head coach of the Vikings this week, Los Angeles now has an official vacancy at offensive coordinator.

One of the external candidates for the job is currently with Atlanta.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Rams are set to interview Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London to be their next OC.

London, 46, just finished his first season with Atlanta under head coach Arthur Smith. Before that, he most recently spent time with the Bears and Texans as a running backs coach.

The Dolphins also interviewed London for their offensive coordinator vacancy under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel this month. But Miami is expected to hire Frank Smith for that role instead.

Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown is expected to be an internal candidate to take over at offensive coordinator. Kentucky offensive coordinator and QBs coach Liam Coen — who worked for the Rams from 2018-2020 — is also expected to be a candidate for Los Angeles’ OC. Rams tight ends coach west Phillips is expected to join O’Connell in Minnesota.