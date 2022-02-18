Report: Roger Goodell is negotiating yet another contract

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2022, 11:16 AM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl Press Conference
Getty Images

When Commissioner Roger Goodell signed his most recent contract in late 2017, former NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart made the mistake of publicly declaring that the deal running through 2024 would be Goodell’s last one.

More than four years later, Lockhart is long gone — and Goodell is negotiating another contract.

Via John Ourand and Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Goodell and the league currently are working on a new deal, and it “likely” will be finalized in the coming months. It will be his fourth new contract since getting the job in 2006.

“He’s at the top of his game right now,” an unnamed owner told SBJ regarding Goodell, who turns 63 tomorrow. “Why would we want him walking out the door?”

The other problem for the league, as noted by the report, is the absence of a clear successor. Coincidentally (or not), names that begin to draw buzz as potential Commissioner material end up leaving the league. In recent years, Tod Leiweke, Dean Blandino, Mary Ann Turcke, and Chris Halpin went from generating whispers regarding their potential to run the show to running (or being run) out the door.

Currently, the league is embroiled in multiple controversies. The fact that the owners would extend his stay with so many potentially troubling issues unresolved underscores the fact that there’s no clear alternative to captain the ship.

The SBJ also report hints at something we’ve mentioned before (and that is covered in Playmakers, my new book that’s coming out in three weeks and four days and could end up going out of stock so you should order now if you haven’t and no that’s not a marketing ploy OK maybe it is a little bit but it’s still true). The next Commissioner may need to be a more traditional CEO. The business is simply too big and too complicated to promote a current executive or to pluck someone from one of the teams or one of the law firms that know the league’s business intimately.

Goodell reportedly makes $65 million per year. Much of that compensation comes from the fact that he serves as the pin cushion for owners who prefer not to be scrutinized and/or criticized for unpopular or controversial policies and practices. Goodell, as he demonstrated in October when grilled about the ongoing Washington Commanders scandal, will keep a straight and stern face while offering up oft-implausible responses to tough questions, powering through, moving on, and taking the heat from media who see the obvious flaws in his explanations.

With more and more storm clouds gathering, the owners need someone who will serve as a steady and reliable mouthpiece. Someone who will say what needs to be said in order to best manage the various boiling pots. Goodell has demonstrated that he knows how to do it. Until they find someone else who won’t fold under questioning, the NFL needs Goodell more than Goodell needs the NFL.

27 responses to “Report: Roger Goodell is negotiating yet another contract

  3. Keep him. Under his tenure as Commish, the NFL profits have soared. That is all the owners care about.

  4. Why wouldn’t he ? He’s the perfect fit for the 32 people who run the league.

    A good analogy….the type of Coach Jerry Jones would hire since Bill Parcells walked.

    They’ll do whatever Jerry says.

  7. Probably pretty effectively too. He knows where the bodies are buried. 32 Billionaires.cannot afford to have him on the loose out there.

  9. For $65 million on year, I’ll take all the heat for the NFL by just deflecting, deflecting, deflecting.

    But seriously – Goodell is 63, has more money than he could ever spend & the NFL is in the midst of a bunch of nonsense. Why not just hang it up and enjoy the rest of your days? I don’t get it.

  12. So what? Anybody is allowed to negotiate. If you want to sell a house you can name your price. If you want to buy a car you can throw in some demands. If you don’t like your salary you can ask for a raise or promotion. If you get turned down you can move on. That ’s what freedom is all about.

  14. The Miami, Washington, and Dallas scandals are enough to make anyone want to walk away from millions. Who needs the headache?

  15. Given that he’s lacked the gravitas and leadership to keep the owners inline or be in front of any player controversy, isn’t it finally time to seek an adult for that role?!

  16. Players. Meritocracy. Select players based on ability to play.

    Commissioner. Meritocracy. Select the best pin cushion for owners.

    But for coaches, we want to complicate the process rather then let the owners select the person they believe will succeed at the job. If they select poorly, they will lose games and potential revenue.

  18. florihole says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:27 am
    “For $65 million on year, I’ll take all the heat for the NFL by just deflecting, deflecting, deflecting.

    But seriously – Goodell is 63, has more money than he could ever spend & the NFL is in the midst of a bunch of nonsense. Why not just hang it up and enjoy the rest of your days? I don’t get it.”

    Narcissism….

  19. Puppet commissioner. If they hire someone else they might find someone with a spine and the owners can’t have that

  23. A few years ago it was leaked Roger Goodell was making in excess of $44 mill a year as NFL commissioner….that’s absolute insanity! The NFL is a $13-14 billion a year industry,the owners want to keep Roger to protect that bottom line(and all the skeletons in the closet,too).

  24. Under Goodell the league has had, Spygate, Bountygate, Deflategate, the Ray Rice debacle, the Washington mess, the Miami issues, Brian Flores lawsuit, St Louis lawsuit, and now the Dallas cheerleaders lawsuit.

    This guy is doing great! How do I engage sarcasm font on that last line?

  25. He’s like the Dr. Evil of the NFL. I’ll re-sign for 1 meelion dollars and some sharks with freaking lasers….

  26. firerogergoodellnow says:
    February 18, 2022 at 11:31 am
    The next commissioner should be someone who played or coached in the NFL.

    ———

    I bet Kaepernick is available… LOL

  27. If David Stern is recognized as a great Commissioner, RG is going to go down as the best ever. Plus, anybody who likes the Cheaters and Marcia despises him. So everyone else loves the guy.

