Travis Etienne running, squatting as he makes his way back from Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

The Jaguars didn’t get any contributions from first-round pick Travis Etienne during the 2021 season because a Lisfranc injury knocked the running back out for the year in the preseason.

Etienne is on track to be able to join the offense in 2022, however. During a recent appearance on The Players Podcast, Etienne updated his condition and said that he’s been making progress that should have him in line to be on the field with the team this offseason.

“My foot is doing much better,” Etienne said, via James Johnson of USAToday.com. “Really just got back into the gym for the first time and I’m squatting for the first time this past week. So that’s been good and I’ve been running for a while now. I’m kind of getting to that 80 percent to 85 percent range. Definitely, just heading in the right direction, and as you know with this injury you have to take it day-by-day man. You can’t skip no days.”

The Jaguars also have James Robinson coming back from a torn Achilles, so the sooner Etienne is up to full speed the better.

Former coach Urban Meyer talked about using Etienne as a wideout in addition to his backfield work. New offensive coordinator Press Taylor didn’t get too detailed about Etienne’s role during a Friday press conference, but did say, via John Shipley of SI.com, that he sees him “somewhere with the ball in his hands.”